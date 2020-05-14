Body found west of Fremont
A volunteer search and rescue team drone search, located the body of Michelle Sell, 61, of Fremont in a rural area on Thursday along Military Ave west of Fremont.

Sell was reported missing on May 2 from her home in Fremont.

The search temporarily closed Military Ave between Business Park and County Road 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, The Search Team from Kearney, Nebraska Game and Parks and search team volunteers.

The investigation is ongoing.

