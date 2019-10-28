The Fremont Police Department responded to two reports of a burglary at a storage facility in the 500 block of north Pierce Street over the weekend.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday, it was reported that a rented storage unit had been forcibly entered and items stolen. Among the items reported stolen were a Stihl brand Wood Boss chainsaw, a 4-person Coleman brand tent and various tools. A sliding lock was also damaged. The total dollar estimate of the stolen/damaged items is $1,100.
At approximately 9:40 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that a rented storage unit was forcibly entered and items stolen. Among the items reported stolen were a Sentry safe and several guns including a 12-gauge shotgun, a 20-gauge pump-action Charles Daly, and a 50-caliber black powder rifle. A Matthews brand compound bow was also reported stolen. The estimated loss is $1350.
The FPD believes that the two reports are related but that they are still under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.