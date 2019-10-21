The Fremont Police Department responded to two reports of burglary from a residence and a theft from a vehicle over the weekend.
At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 1300 block of Keene Avenue. The victim reported that she was away from the residence and someone forcibly entered the residence, ransacked it, and took property including a straight talk cell phone. The estimated loss is $100.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday a burglary was reported at a residence in the 2100 block of north William Avenue. The victim reported that someone forcibly entered his garage and took two BB gun pistols. There are no brand names available for the BB guns. One is described as black, the other as tan. The estimated loss is $140.
At approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday, a theft was reported at a residence in the 900 block of east 4th Street. The victim reported that sometime between 11 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 and noon on Friday Oct. 18, 2019 someone entered his 2006 Ford Pickup and stole property. The pickup was parked on the street in front of the residence. Reported stolen was loose change, a wallet and the victim’s social security card. The estimated loss of the property is $30.