Burglary attempt leads to damage

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported to a business in the 200 block of north Park Avenue.

It appeared someone made entry into the business by breaking the glass on a door. Though the interior of the business was ransacked, nothing was reported missing. Damage to the door is estimated at $800. It is unknown if this incident is related to the other incidents in the area.