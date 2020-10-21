 Skip to main content
Burglary attempt leads to damage
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported to a business in the 200 block of north Park Avenue.

It appeared someone made entry into the business by breaking the glass on a door. Though the interior of the business was ransacked, nothing was reported missing. Damage to the door is estimated at $800. It is unknown if this incident is related to the other incidents in the area.

