Burglary reported at facility
Burglary reported at facility

Police News

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 9, a burglary was reported at a storage facility in the 500 block of west 23rd Street.

Reported stolen were various tools, silverware and various pieces of fishing tackle, Fremont Police reported. Estimated loss is approximately $900. It is unknown when the burglary occurred.

- Tribune staff

