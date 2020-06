At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 2200 block of Deerfield Avenue.

It is believed that at around 8:30 a.m. an unknown perpetrator gained entry in the home by breaking out a window in the rear of the home. Once inside the perpetrator took an undetermined amount of cash that was hidden in a handbag.