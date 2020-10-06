 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglary reported Monday afternoon
editor's pick top story

Burglary reported Monday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 600 block of north I Street.

The victim reported that sometime between noon and 3:15 p.m., an unknown person entered the residence by forcing in the front door. Once inside the perpetrator took two sleeping bags and cash. Estimated loss is approximately $500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News