Burglary reported Monday afternoon

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 600 block of north I Street.
The victim reported that sometime between noon and 3:15 p.m., an unknown person entered the residence by forcing in the front door. Once inside the perpetrator took two sleeping bags and cash. Estimated loss is approximately $500.
