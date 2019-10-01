At approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 2100 block of east Dodge Street.
The victim reported that sometime between 5 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. an unknown person entered his garage and took various tools including wrenches, socket sets, and screwdrivers. There were no signs of forced entry and a walk-in door in the back of the garage may have been left unlocked. The estimated loss is $3,275.