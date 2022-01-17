Business damaged in accident

Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.

Police said an investigation determined that a vehicle, driven by David W. Hilton of Fremont, was stopped on Bell Street facing North at 23rd Street.

The light turned green and the vehicle entered into the Fremont Mall area where it struck a garage door of a business.

Driver stated that his vison was obstructed and his brakes were not operating correctly at the time. Estimated loss is more than $3,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0