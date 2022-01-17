 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Business damaged in accident

Police News

Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.

Police said an investigation determined that a vehicle, driven by David W. Hilton of Fremont, was stopped on Bell Street facing North at 23rd Street.

The light turned green and the vehicle entered into the Fremont Mall area where it struck a garage door of a business.

Driver stated that his vison was obstructed and his brakes were not operating correctly at the time. Estimated loss is more than $3,000.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police probe local burglary

Police probe local burglary

At approximately 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15, Fremont Police investigated a burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of North Pine Street.

Police warn of phone scam

Police warn of phone scam

Fremont Police are warning the public about the latest scam involving phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement.

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News