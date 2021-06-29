 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business reports money stolen
editor's pick top story

Business reports money stolen

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:10 a.m., June 28, a theft was reported at a temporary business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reported stolen was a cash r Business reports money stolen egister containing an undetermined amount of cash. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Soaring lumber prices & that new home you're building

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News