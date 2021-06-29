At approximately 6:10 a.m., June 28, a theft was reported at a temporary business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Reported stolen was a cash r Business reports money stolen egister containing an undetermined amount of cash. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.