At approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday night the Fremont Police Department arrested Alondra Rafaela-Hernandez, 30, of Fremont on suspicion of Strangulation, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault and Child Abuse following a disturbance at a residence in the 1600 block of north Garfield Street.
She is accused of grabbing an acquaintance by the neck and then striking the acquaintance, inflicting minor injury that did not require medical attention. She was charged with child abuse as a minor child was present during the incident.