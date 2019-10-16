At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a two-vehicle hit and run property damage accident reported in the 800 block of north Main Street.
The victim reported that her 2012 Ford Escape was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any information.
A portion of a fence surrounding an adjacent property was also found damaged. The owner of that residence had security cameras around the home. Using footage from those cameras, officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle as a 2005 Dodge Durango. They were also able to ascertain a license plate number. Officers went to the residence of the registered owner of the Durango and ultimately cited a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.