 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate files for Dodge County Sheriff

  • 0

The first candidate has filed to become the next Dodge County Sheriff.

Dustin Weitzel of Fremont, currently a sergeant with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, submitted his candidacy form to the Dodge County Clerk on Friday. He is a registered Republican.

Steve Hepsen retired as Dodge County Sheriff in January after serving in that role since 2007. Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds is fulfilling the role of interim sheriff.

Candidates have until March 1 to file for Nebraska’s primary election.

Public safety logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News