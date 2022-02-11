Candidate files for Dodge County Sheriff

The first candidate has filed to become the next Dodge County Sheriff.
Dustin Weitzel of Fremont, currently a sergeant with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, submitted his candidacy form to the Dodge County Clerk on Friday. He is a registered Republican.
Steve Hepsen retired as Dodge County Sheriff in January after serving in that role since 2007. Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds is fulfilling the role of interim sheriff.
Candidates have until March 1 to file for Nebraska’s primary election.
