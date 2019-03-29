An Omaha woman was arrested on a charge of DUI following a single car accident on Thursday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 43-year-old Rose J. Bacardi was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a single car accident in the 2300 block of N. Clarkson Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Officers also learned that Bacardi’s driver’s license was suspended, and she was also charged with driving during suspension and no proof of insurance.
On Thursday 03/28/2019 at approximately 10:15PM Rose J. Bacardi, 43, of Omaha, NE was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a single-car accident in the 2300 block of north Clarkson Street. It was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. She was also charged with driving during suspension and no proof of insurance.