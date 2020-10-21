 Skip to main content
Cash stolen from downtown business
Police News

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported at a business in the 300 block of north Park Avenue.

It appeared someone made entry into the business by breaking the glass on the front door. A cash register inside the business was damaged and an undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen.

Damages are estimated at $1,700. It is unknown if this incident is related to another damage to property report Sunday.

