Cash stolen from downtown business

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported at a business in the 300 block of north Park Avenue.
It appeared someone made entry into the business by breaking the glass on the front door. A cash register inside the business was damaged and an undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen.
Damages are estimated at $1,700. It is unknown if this incident is related to another damage to property report Sunday.
