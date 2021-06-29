Catalytic converter reported stolen

At approximately 10 a.m., June 28, a theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
Reported stolen was a catalytic converter off of a truck owned by the business. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime during the weekend. The estimated loss is $1,000.
