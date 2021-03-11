Catalytic converter reported stolen

At approximately 10:30 a.m. March 10, the theft of a catalytic converter was reported at a business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue.
The converter was stolen off of a business owned 1998 Ford Explorer van that was parked in the business parking lot, Fremont Police said. Estimated loss is $1,400.
- Tribune staff
