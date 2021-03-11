 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catalytic converter reported stolen
editor's pick top story

Catalytic converter reported stolen

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 10:30 a.m. March 10, the theft of a catalytic converter was reported at a business in the 1900 block of east Military Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The converter was stolen off of a business owned 1998 Ford Explorer van that was parked in the business parking lot, Fremont Police said. Estimated loss is $1,400.

- Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News