Catalytic converter reported stolen

At approximately noon, June 1, the theft of a catalytic converter off of a Ford F350 truck was reported at a business in the 700 block of Factory Street, Fremont Police reported.
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between May 31 and June 1. The estimated dollar amount of the converter is $1,000.
