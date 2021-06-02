 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catalytic converter reported stolen
editor's pick top story

Catalytic converter reported stolen

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately noon, June 1, the theft of a catalytic converter off of a Ford F350 truck was reported at a business in the 700 block of Factory Street, Fremont Police reported.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between May 31 and June 1. The estimated dollar amount of the converter is $1,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News