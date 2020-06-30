Charges added after man spits on officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Ronald S. Nattress, 50, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers received a complaint of an impaired driver in the 500 block of north Maple Street.

Officers had contact with Nattress who showed signs of impairment. During the investigation, Nattress spat on one of the officers.

Nattress was additionally charged with 3rd Degree Assault on an Officer, driving during suspension, possession of an open container of alcohol, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0