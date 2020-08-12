Citation issued after child found wandering alone outside

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
At approximately 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Devon S. Gorden, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect after a 2-year-old child was found wandering alone in the 1400 block of west 10th Street.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.