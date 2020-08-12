You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citation issued after child found wandering alone outside
editor's pick top story

Citation issued after child found wandering alone outside

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Devon S. Gorden, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect after a 2-year-old child was found wandering alone in the 1400 block of west 10th Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News