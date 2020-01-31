The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court, Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties) on Friday provided the following two names for the governor’s consideration: Francis W. Barron III of Arlington and Timothy M. Schulz of Fremont.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is also expected to cover Tekamah, Burt County, and to assist one day per week in Fremont, Dodge County.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge C. Matthew Samuelson.