At approximately 10:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 the Fremont Police Department arrested Kurt R. Shanahan, 57, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 500 block of west 23rd Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers were dispatched to the residence for a reported disturbance. After they arrived they were speaking with a resident, Stewart E. Triggs, 54, who denied a disturbance had taken place. At about this time Shanahan arrived on the scene driving a vehicle. Officers had contact with Shanahan who showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages. After an investigation, he was arrested. Triggs, who is on probation, was arrested for consuming alcoholic beverages.