Complaint leads to an arrest

At approximately 8:15 p.m., July 11, Braulio Matos-Navarro, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 2400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
