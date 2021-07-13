 Skip to main content
Complaint leads to an arrest
Complaint leads to an arrest

Police News

At approximately 8:15 p.m., July 11, Braulio Matos-Navarro, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 2400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

