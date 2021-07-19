Complaint leads to arrest of Fremont man

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Juan De La Cruz, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of west Jackson Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

De La Cruz was observed exiting a vehicle that had two flat tires and a shattered windshield. De La Cruz was allegedly seen exiting the vehicle while holding a bottle of beer. When officers arrived and contacted De La Cruz he behaved in a manner consistent with being under the influence of alcohol. Following an investigation he was arrested.

He was also charged with no operator’s license and possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage. At this time what exactly happened to De La Cruz’ car is still being investigated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0