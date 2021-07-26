 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complaint leads to arrest
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Complaint leads to arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At 5:16 p.m., July 24, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Sixth Street in reference to a possible trespass complaint.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers located two individuals, one of whom was Imani Richards, 25, no address available. During the investigation, it was discovered that Richards was in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Fremont Police said.

Richards was arrested and transported to the Dodge County booking center.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News