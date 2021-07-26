Complaint leads to arrest

At 5:16 p.m., July 24, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Sixth Street in reference to a possible trespass complaint.
Officers located two individuals, one of whom was Imani Richards, 25, no address available. During the investigation, it was discovered that Richards was in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Fremont Police said.
Richards was arrested and transported to the Dodge County booking center.
