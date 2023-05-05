A former Midland University baseball player who was a police intern with the Fremont Police Department has lost his law enforcement certification for life after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence in August 2022.

The victim in the domestic violence incident, court documents show, was a former Fremont police officer.

George Medina was an intern for the Fremont Police Department in the 2017-2018 academic school year. He graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center and was hired as a police officer in Alliance on Aug. 21, 2018, before taking a job as an officer in Schuyler more than a year later.

According to documents from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center’s Crime Commission, Medina lost his law enforcement certification for life on March 21, 2023, almost three years after his arrest by the Fremont Police Department, a multi-agency investigation and his eventual guilty plea to one count of domestic assault.

The victim in the domestic violence incident was former Fremont Police Officer Tatum Dobson.

The Fremont Tribune typically does not identify victims of domestic violence; however, because Dobson resigned from two police departments in the past four years while under investigation for unknown allegations herself, she is being identified.

Medina was hired as a police officer in Schuyler on Oct. 15, 2019, and he resigned in lieu of termination on March 3, 2021. His law enforcement certification was officially revoked on March 21, 2023, according to a State of Nebraska “Decertification Attestation Letter” from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center’s Crime Commission.

In the document, the reason for the loss of the certification was listed as the following:

“Mr. Medina resigned after being confronted with taking a city-owned vehicle to his residence out of town without permission. He later was dishonest during the internal affairs investigation,” Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber wrote. “On July 2, 2021, Mr. Medina was charged with two counts of third degree domestic assault, Class I misdemeanors, convicted of one count of third degree domestic assault, pled down from two counts.”

According to Dodge County Court records, Medina was first accused of two counts of third degree domestic assault for two incidents in which Dobson was the victim — one over a four-day period in April 2020 and the second over a two-day period in July 2020 — at the couple’s shared residence in Fremont.

Medina’s conviction on one count of domestic violence in August 2022 was not the only reason he resigned in lieu of termination from the Schuyler Police Department, Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said in a telephone interview.

Farber talked with the Tribune about Medina’s short time as an officer at the Schuyler Police Department, revealing that Medina was first accused of unauthorized use of city assets after it was discovered he was driving his patrol car back and forth from Schuyler to Fremont without the proper permissions.

“We let people who live in Schuyler do that, but not out of town (employees),” Farber explained in the telephone interview.

In addition to being accused of unauthorized use of city assets in relation to the patrol car situation, Farber said, Medina was found to be “untruthful” during an investigation of the personal usage of a patrol car.

“There were also other issues around his truthfulness,” Farber said about an internal investigation that was conducted into Medina’s alleged activities.

Farber said that while Medina was being investigated for the improper use of the city’s patrol vehicle, and claims he had lied to superiors and investigators, officials in Schuyler learned Medina was being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Fremont police for the domestic violence allegations against Dobson.

The combination of all three issues led to Medina’s “resignation in lieu of termination,” which Farber said in his view equates to an officer being terminated.

“I spent a lot of time in the Lincoln Police Department, and had a lot of good teachers there, and the policies and procedures there, I brought here with me. I was in internal affairs (in Lincoln) for a number of years,” Farber explained.

“You cannot bend the standards. When these things happened, we did a thorough investigation. We acted as quickly as we could and as fairly as possible. And, (Medina) was let go. I believe it is important to be as transparent as possible,” Farber said. “Something like this, which has been well publicized and addressed … these are things that have happened, and they are concerns.”

According to Dodge County family court documents, Medina and Dobson lived together in Fremont and had a child together.

In December 2020, the couple went through court proceedings in Dodge County in regard to custody of the child as well as financial responsibilities for the child’s care.

Dobson resigned from the Fremont Police Department on Oct. 21, 2019, while under investigation for unknown allegations. After she left Fremont, she worked briefly as a part-time police officer for the village of Beemer.

Dobson later took a job as a police officer at the Ashland Police Department, but she resigned her job there on April 30, 2023. A “Change-in-Status” form lists her as the subject of an internal affairs investigation in Ashland for unknown allegations.

Medina was one of two Schuyler police officers who left the department in 2021.

Former officer Gabriel Wagner resigned from the department on July 8, 2021, and later had his law enforcement certification revoked after he was accused of theft allegations and, Farber said, admitted to being involved in inappropriate sexual activities while a member of the U.S. armed forces.

