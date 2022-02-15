Craig man found guilty after more than 20 explosives, firearms found in car

A 44-year-old Craig man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court after more than 20 explosives and firearms were found in his vehicle last July.

Jeremy J. Stammer was found guilty of possession of a destructive device, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On July 13, 2021, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling on U.S. Highway 77 when they observed a vehicle driving over the speed limit.

“The driver was asked to step outside of the vehicle and he said that he had a knife in his pants pocket,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said. “The deputy did a pat-search of the defendant’s person and felt an item within his pocket that he believed to be possibly contraband.”

While struggling to place Stammer in handcuffs, the deputy saw him reach in his front pocket, and take out a glass pipe.

“After placing it on the ground, Stammer stomped on the pipe, breaking it into numerous small pieces,” Gross said. “Eventually, the deputy had to use a leg takedown to bring Mr. Stammer to the ground.”

Stammer was then placed in handcuffs and arrested. During an inventory search of the vehicle, seven firearms were found concealed on the rear floorboard.”

“Within the passenger side door’s storage compartment, law enforcement located 21 homemade explosive devices that were turned over to a Nebraska State Patrol bomb technician,” Gross said.

Gross said the devices were tested on July 20, 2021. An X-ray showed that there were no fragmentary pieces inside before the devices were cut open and their contents studied.

“There were two different types: One looked like a golf ball, one looked like a barber pole, like a long, thin cylinder,” Gross said.

From there, one of each type was tested, with a circular device containing 9,914 mg of explosive powder, while Gross said the other contained 14,191 mg.

“For context, the legal limit of explosive powder in commercial grade fireworks is 130 mg,” Gross said.

After finding Stammer guilty on all three counts, Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for March 21.

In other district court news on Monday:

Brett A. Kurth, 29, of West Concord, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. On the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2021, a DCSO deputy spotted a vehicle parked by a north Fremont apartment complex that was reported stolen out of Minnesota. The deputy also discovered that Kurth, who had a felony warrant out of Minnesota, was the suspect. The deputy waited outside for Kurth to exit the building, which he did several hours later. Although Kurth initially obeyed commands as the deputy pointed his weapon at him, he got into the vehicle and drove away. Deputies pursued the vehicle through Fremont with speeds reaching up to around 80 mph, with Kurth weaving around traffic. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were notified that Kurth had struck a building, light pole and other vehicles in the downtown area before fleeing on foot. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and a stolen Chromebook computer. Two days later, deputies located Kurth inside of the apartment lying underneath blankets in the bedroom. Hall found Kurth guilty, ordered a PSI and reduced his bond to 10% of $50,000. He also set Kurth’s sentencing for March 21.

Justin E. Abney, 32, of Fremont had his probation extended by 24 months for violating its terms. On Oct. 28, 2019, Abney was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for attempted child abuse. He was arrested in May 2021 for driving under the influence and child abuse and stopped reporting to probation the next month, missing testing dates. On Nov. 1, 2021, Abney admitted to violating the conditions of his probation. Gross said he would not be opposed to extending Abney’s probation, as he had been going through treatment and seeing improvements. Abney’s attorney said his client was attending a parenting class and was preparing to go through Intensive Outpatient Program treatment. Convinced by Abney’s efforts and new mindset, Hall extended his probation term. He also ordered him to 60 hours of community service, relapse prevention and a change company program.

Heather M. Kleckner, 44, of North Bend was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for attempted delivery of a controlled substance. On July 25, 2021, a DCSO deputy and III Corps Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence. In the garage, nearly 50 grams of marijuana were found, which Kleckner admitted to owning. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 29, 2021. During sentencing, Kleckner’s attorney said his client was starting intensive outpatient treatment. As well as her probation term, Hall also ordered Kleckner to obtain her GED and take part in 30 months of community service, a 12-step program, employment enhancement, change company program and relapse prevention.

Rodney R. McCombs, 60, of David City had his trial set for June 1 and 2. McCombs has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. McCombs’ attorney said his client was in the Saline County jail facing federal charges after child pornography material was found on his computer and has a scheduled trial date of March 14.

