Criminal trespass arrest conducted

At approximately 2:25 a.m., March 21, Landon T. Millie, 24, of Cedar Bluffs was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal trespass following a complaint of a man trying to enter a residence in the 3000 block of Dawn Drive, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. It was also learned he had an active warrant out of Douglas County.
_ Tribune staff
