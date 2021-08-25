Damage of excavator reported near Uehling

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office took a criminal mischief report on Monday in the area of 2100 County Road A, Uehling.
It was reported that sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 8:45 a.m. Aug. 23, the front and side windows of an excavator owned by a construction company out of Onawa, Iowa, were shot out. The total estimated damage was $1,000.
Anyone with information can contact the DCSO at 402-727-2700.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
