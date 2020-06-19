Damage to car reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At approximately 6:10 a.m. June 18, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 400 block of west Fifth Street, Fremont Police reported.

The victim reported that his 2006 Dodge Charger was parked in the driveway in front of the residence overnight and someone damaged the passenger side of the front windshield.

It appeared the windshield was struck with a blunt object such as a baseball bat. Damage is estimated at $250.

