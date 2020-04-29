Damage to vehicle reported
Damage to vehicle reported

Police News

At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at a residence in the 1800 block of north Irving Street.

A resident there reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots. When he came outside to investigate he noted damage to his vehicle that appeared consistent with being struck by a projectile. No persons were injured and no other similar complaints were received.

Damage to the victim’s car is estimated at approximately $800.

