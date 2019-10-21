At approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint at a residence in the 1700 block of north Park Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The victim reported that sometime between 1 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of the residence. The victim reported that the bumper of his car was damaged either by force from a blunt object or being struck by a projectile. The estimated damage is $1500.