At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to vehicle complaint made at a residence in the 400 block of north C Street.
The victim reported that between 6:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. her 2007 Honda Civic was parked and unattended in a business parking lot in the 3000 block of east 23rd Street.
During that time an unknown person damaged the vehicle by scratching the hood, trunk and sides with some type of sharp object. Damage is estimated at $2,000.00.