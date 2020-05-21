David City man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Fremont
David City man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Fremont

Nebraska State Patrol investigators, working as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 58-year-old David City man Tuesday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl.

Rodney McCombs was charged earlier this month in Dodge County with first-degree sexual assault of a child, felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Prosecutors charged him as a habitual criminal.

In an affidavit for McCombs' arrest, a Fremont Police officer said on March 12 a girl younger than 16 disclosed that McCombs had rented a hotel room in Fremont and sexually assaulted her there in February. McCombs denied it.

