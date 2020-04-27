Death was not criminal in nature
Death was not criminal in nature

  • Updated
At approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious death at a building in the 900 block of north Pierce Avenue.

Responding officers located the body of a 56-year-old male inside the building. An investigation was conducted by the Fremont Police Detective Bureau and the Douglas County Crime Lab and the death was determined to have not been caused by a criminal act.

