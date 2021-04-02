 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disturbance leads to arrest
editor's pick top story

Disturbance leads to arrest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:30 a.m. April 2, Thomas Kek Ter, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with resisting arrest for being combative and uncooperative with officers, Fremont Police reported.

-- Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Houston sees increase in fentanyl-laced drugs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News