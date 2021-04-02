Disturbance leads to arrest

At approximately 2:30 a.m. April 2, Thomas Kek Ter, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street.
He was also charged with resisting arrest for being combative and uncooperative with officers, Fremont Police reported.
-- Tribune staff
