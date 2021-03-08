 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disturbance leads to arrest
editor's pick top story

Disturbance leads to arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 12:10 a.m., March 6, Minta L. Saunders, 35, of Colon was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief following a fight disturbance in the 2900 block of north Yager Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is accused of smashing the windshields of two vehicles with a baseball bat, Fremont Police reported. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

- Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits VA center to see vaccination effort

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News