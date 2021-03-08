Disturbance leads to arrest

At approximately 12:10 a.m., March 6, Minta L. Saunders, 35, of Colon was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief following a fight disturbance in the 2900 block of north Yager Road.
She is accused of smashing the windshields of two vehicles with a baseball bat, Fremont Police reported. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
- Tribune staff
