Disturbance leads to man's arrest

On June 5, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 300 block of west 23rd Street in regard to a verbal disturbance.

During the investigation, it was determined that an individual forced their way into a residence, assaulting the resident and the resident’s child, Fremont Police said.

Police arrested Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont for child abuse, criminal mischief, first degree criminal trespass, disturbing the peace and domestic assault.

Brainard was taken to the Dodge County booking center.

