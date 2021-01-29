Dodge County attorney arrested for drinking on probation

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Thursday night for drinking alcohol while on probation.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Glass, 46, was arrested on suspicion of violating his probation after Fremont Police Department officers made contact with him in the 2800 block of Hogan Lane.
Glass became the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and was subsequently re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was sentenced to 15 months of probation and fined $500 on Aug. 17 for driving under the influence, his first offense.
On March 23, 2020, Glass was pulled over by a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy on a report of a possible impaired driver. He was slowly driving in the wrong lane and on the curb of the road, according to a report.
Glass had difficulty finding his vehicle information and spoke in a "slow and calculated" manner. During a preliminary breath test, he was found to have had a blood alcohol content level of .08.
Glass pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was found guilty by Judge Robert Wester. His next hearing date is set for Feb. 22, according to a Dec. 21, 2020, document.
"To say it's been a rough few months is an understatement," Glass told Wester during his sentencing. "I could sit here and give you a bunch of excuses. I'm just sorry and embarrassed."
After Glass' arrest in March, the Dodge County Attorney's Office confirmed that he was still under employment by the county as he is an elected official.
Glass was also under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and DCSO for harassing a Fremont man, Nathan Schany, for dating his ex-wife. Schany was hospitalized in the psychiatric ward for suicidal ideation in mid-March.
In a report filed May 7, 2020, Schany alleged that Glass had sent threatening and mocking text messages and phone calls prior to his hospitalization, which Glass denied.
In December 2020, Schany was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault for punching Glass at a gas station in April 2020.