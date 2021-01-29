Dodge County attorney arrested for drinking on probation

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Thursday night for drinking alcohol while on probation.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Glass, 46, was arrested on suspicion of violating his probation after Fremont Police Department officers made contact with him in the 2800 block of Hogan Lane.

Glass became the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and was subsequently re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was sentenced to 15 months of probation and fined $500 on Aug. 17 for driving under the influence, his first offense.

On March 23, 2020, Glass was pulled over by a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy on a report of a possible impaired driver. He was slowly driving in the wrong lane and on the curb of the road, according to a report.

Glass had difficulty finding his vehicle information and spoke in a "slow and calculated" manner. During a preliminary breath test, he was found to have had a blood alcohol content level of .08.

Glass pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was found guilty by Judge Robert Wester. His next hearing date is set for Feb. 22, according to a Dec. 21, 2020, document.