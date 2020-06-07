Dodge County attorney investigated after estranged wife's boyfriend loses job, is committed

As his attorney serves subpoenas on Dodge County and its medical providers, Schany is looking for jobs outside of Fremont. His early March termination came with a gut punch: It occurred before the coronavirus; in turn, he does not qualify for stimulus money attached to job loss caused by the pandemic.

“I’ve got to get out of Fremont,” he said. “Get a fresh start.”

The ordeal has one other kicker: As Schany was sitting in his hospital room — trying to convince staff he wasn’t mentally ill — his cellphone was sitting in storage.

Having sobered up, Schany begged hospital staff to let him show the texts from Glass. The texts that, he says, piled on top of his firing and pushed him to a breaking point. Nurses declined; patients aren’t allowed their cellphones.

So it wasn’t until after his release that Schany saw the final text that Glass had sent in the 46-text string.

At 11:11 a.m. March 12 — eight hours after his texts mocking Schany and musing about Walter White’s death — Glass sent a mea culpa, telling Schany he was “struggling with the divorce.”

At the time, Glass was in his office at the Dodge County Courthouse. Schany was being processed into the psych ward, the start of his six-day stay.

”I am sorry,” Glass texted Schany. “You are not in any danger.”

