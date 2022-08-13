Dodge County Court Judge leaving the bench in Sept. 2

Dodge County Court Judge Kenneth Vampola is resigning his appointment as county judge of the Sixth Judicial District on Sept. 2.

The longtime judge is retiring, the State of Nebraska Judicial Branch indicated in a news release.

Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District, which includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve,” Vampola wrote in his announcement.

Vampola has served the citizens of the Sixth Judicial District from 2005 to 2022. After taking the bench, he was retained in his position by area voters, most recently in 2020.

The judge has had a lengthy career of service to Nebraskans and particularly to Native Americans.

He served as Winnebago tribal prosecutor and juvenile presenting officer from 1995-1998.

Vampola had a private law practice in the Arlington and Fremont areas from 1998-2003 and also served as Winnebago Tribal Court Judge during that time.

He was chairman of the Nebraska Board of Parole and member of the Governor’s cabinet from 2003-2005.

Vampola has served as Judge of the County Court, Sixth Judicial District since 2005. He has had a myriad of professional affiliations including the Nebraska State Bar Association and the Nebraska County Judges Association.

He was part of the United States Department of Justice-National Institute of Corrections, Youthful Offenders in the Adult Criminal Justice System Exploratory Expert Group in 2010.

Vampola also has been involved with Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus and Winnebago Tribe Boys and Girls Club board of directors.

In 2009, he was named a Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow. Fellows are accredited by colleagues as leaders of the legal profession who contribute to charitable works and community education

He earned the Most Supportive Judge Award from the Nebraska Foster Youth Council in 2010.

Vampola was an adjunct instructor of juvenile justice at Midland University in the fall of 2010. That year, he also gave the graduation address at the Fremont Public Schools Learning Center and the keynote address on poverty and the courts at the Care Corps’ annual dinner in Fremont.

He has spoken on numerous panels during his career.

The first step in deciding whether Vampola’s judicial position will need to be filled is for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the county court for the Sixth Judicial District, the state said in the news release.