Dodge County deputies recover stolen vehicle

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were made aware of a vehicle that had just been stolen from 1700 block of North Clarkson Street in Fremont.

Deputies were attempting to locate the stolen vehicle throughout the county when a reckless vehicle was spotted in North Bend matching the description of the stolen vehicle, information from a press release stated.

During the investigation, deputies recovered the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Sixth Street in North Bend.

After a short foot pursuit and K-9 track, deputies apprehended a juvenile male in connection with the stolen vehicle. The juvenile male was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction, and theft by receiving stolen property.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from them. Any suspicious activity in your neighborhood should be reported to 402-727-2700.

