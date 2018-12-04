The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization. The grant period was from Nov. 21-25.
Sixteen Dodge County deputies participated and worked a total of 107 overtime hours. Deputies conducted a checkpoint.
The following is a list of arrests made and citations issued during the grant period: speeding citations, 5; driving under the influence of alcohol, 3; driving under suspension/revocation, 3; minor in possession of alcohol, 1; open alcohol container, 2; narcotics possession, 16; no proof of insurance, 1; felony arrests, 2; fugitives apprehended, 9; total citations, 40; total vehicles contacted, 113.