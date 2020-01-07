The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The grant period was from Dec. 13, 2019, to Jan. 1, 2020.
Eighteen Dodge County deputies participated and worked a total of 150 overtime hours. Deputies conducted two checkpoints on New Year’s Eve, at 23rd Street and Colorado Avenue in Fremont and at U.S. Highway 77 and Cathy Street, north of Fremont. One hundred seventy-two were contacted during these two checkpoints.
The following is a list of arrests made and citations issued during the grant period: Driving under the influence of alcohol, 21; driving under suspension/revocation, 6; minor in possession of alcohol, 9; open alcoholic container, 9; speeding, 23; felony arrests, 5; fugitives apprehended, 24; total citations, 59; total vehicles contacted, 393.