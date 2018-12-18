The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the “YOU DRINK AND DRIVE YOU LOSE” campaign.
Motorists in Dodge County can expect to see extra patrol, a sobriety checkpoint and several selective enforcements over the holidays. The grant period is from Dec. 14, through Jan. 1.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 29, the intersection of 23rd Street and Colorado Avenue in Fremont. During the checkpoint, drivers will be asked to provide their driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, along with being screened for impaired driving.