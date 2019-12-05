The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization.
Agencies across Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided 16 deputies who worked a total of 87.5 overtime hours.
The statistics are as follows: 4 speeding citations, 2 DWI arrests, 5 fugitives apprehended, 2 open alcohol container citations, 1 minor in possession of alcohol citation, 1 child passenger safety restraint citation, 1 use of handheld wireless communication device citation, 17 total citations and 52 total vehicles contacted.