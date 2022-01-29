Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen retires

Steve Hespen’s first day on the job turned into a rescue mission.

Back then, the Dodge County Sheriff was just starting as a deputy on his first solo night patrol.

It was late afternoon on March 27, 1987. Hespen left his house on Rosedale Road, but due to blizzard conditions only made it to U.S. Highway 77.

There, the deputy found several cars stranded at the highway intersection. The blizzard continued to stop more cars in their tracks and Hespen would spend the night escorting 50 people to a nearby farm.

“It was an initiation like none other,” he said.

This week, Hespen retired after a 35-year career with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

From covering accident scenes to solving the county’s worst case of child abuse in the mid-1990s, to helping build up the office, Hespen has spent years serving the county’s residents.

Hespen grew up on a Fremont area farm, where he and his wife, Ruth, live.

He didn’t plan to enter law enforcement.

A 1973 Fremont High School graduate, Hespen earned an auto mechanic degree from Southeast Community College in Milford.

He worked at Diers Ford in Fremont from 1975-79, before farming and raising hogs with his dad, Dale, for six years.

His dad retired and early in 1986, Hespen became a reserve officer for the Fremont Police Department, where his wife was office manager.

That November, he became a corrections officer in the jail. He later became a deputy.

A blizzard

Hespen’s career with the DCSO had a snowy and memorable start in 1987.

Parents and kids coming home from a youth basketball tournament in Norfolk were stranded in the blizzard.

Hespen went to a farm place where Harlan and Lavern Schauer lived. He asked if they’d let the stranded people stay there. They agreed.

Nightfall came and more people got stranded. Hespen kept escorting people to the Schauer farm, where they’d spend the night.

With people lying on the floor and the furniture, it gave new meaning to the term open house.

“There were people everywhere,” Hespen said. “The blizzard was so bad and all the snowplows had been called off the roads so there was no chance of the road being opened.”

Even years later, Fremonter Mike Guilliatt, who’d been stranded with his son, still talks about that time.

“He tells me I saved his life,” Hespen said. “He likes to talk about that every time I see him.”

Hespen’s night patrols took him throughout the county. He handled domestic violence calls and intoxicated people.

“We didn’t have the numbers of deputies we have now,” he noted.

Accidents

His career included covering car accidents.

Many times, a deputy would be the first one on the scene, because he was in the area.

“I’ve been the last person to talk to people before they died,” he said, quietly.

He remembers a young woman.

“I tried to console her and tell her everything was going to be OK,” he said. “She died before the squad got there.”

Death notifications are a tough part of the job as well.

Hespen has had to tell parents that a son or daughter died or a wife that her husband died in an accident.

He handled some of those situations as a deputy, but years later took on that assignment as sheriff so deputies wouldn’t have to do so.

In the early 1990s, Hespen went to the 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift as a deputy.

He took theft and burglary reports and served as the primary child abuse investigator.

An unforgettable case

Hespen remembers a case involving four young girls.

The case took time.

“These girls were trained to lie by their mother, because of retaliation if they didn’t do what she told them,” Hespen said. “I’d investigated abuse calls to that residence for that family and (the girls) always had plausible stories as to how their injuries occurred.”

Although they were the same age, two of the girls went to different schools.

One day, both schools called about injuries the girls had received.

Hespen took the girls to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office in Fremont.

A social worker took one girl into a room and checked her for more injuries than what Hespen could see.

“She showed me some pictures of some other bruises she had and they were pretty substantial,” he said.

Hespen talked to the girls.

“I basically assured them that if they were truthful with me that I would guarantee they’d never go home,” he said.

The girls started talking about occurrences.

Hespen obtained a search warrant for the home and went there the same day. He found items the girls had described that were used in the abuse against them.

“I was told by the judge and county attorney that was the worst case of child abuse that Dodge County had ever prosecuted,” Hespen said. “It involved all forms of abuse—mental, physical and sexual.”

The mother pleaded guilty. She served her sentence and later was released. The man involved in the case was convicted.

Hespen and a caseworker and the girls went to McDonald’s restaurant after the man’s trial was over.

The man died in prison after several years. In the meantime, the girls had gone to live in another state.

The girls sent “thank you” notes to Hespen.

That case and others opened Hespen’s eyes to how much child abuse was occurring in the county — something he’d later talk about while campaigning for sheriff.

Coroner

In 1997, Hespen became a patrol sergeant and started working nights again. He was a sergeant for 10 years, supervising four or five deputies.

There were other duties.

The sheriff’s office acts as the county coroner. Deaths of younger people, suicides and a baby death due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) were difficult, he said.

Campaign promises

Hespen ran for sheriff in 2006.

He won the election and took office on Jan. 4, 2007.

“I kept all my campaign promises,” he said. “I’m kind of proud of that.”

The promises included continuing to have trained child abuse investigators and implementing a K-9 program.

A K-9 named Matrix

Currently, Sgt. Bruce Mastin patrols with his K-9 partner, Matrix, a Belgian Malinois.

Matrix is a dual drug detection and patrol dog. If a suspect throws evidence out of a car and into a ditch, Matrix will locate it.

“You can throw a quarter into knee-high grass and he’ll find it for you,” Hespen said.

Matrix is trained in handler protection. Mastin can push a button on a remote that opens the police vehicle’s door if he needs K-9 backup.

The dog also is trained in suspect detection. He found one suspect in a dumpster, another hiding in a storage building and a third hiding under a mobile home.

The K-9 unit has been supported solely by donations.

“I think it promotes community involvement,” Hespen said.

Reflections

For the last 15 years, Hespen also has made sure deputies had bullet-proof vests, funded through grants and other monies.

No taxpayer money was used.

Hespen said he’s stayed within budget and returned money back to the county each year.

Today, the sheriff’s department has 18 deputies on the road and two in training.

It’s quite a jump from when Hespen started. He cites the increase in call load as a factor.

Dodge County Courthouse security added a couple positions. Deputies monitor an X-ray machine and scanner when people come into the courthouse.

A resource officer serves the North Bend Central and Logan View public schools districts.

“That’s been very well-received by both schools,” he said.

Another investigator position was added. Investigators handle cases such as child abuse, burglaries and thefts.

The sheriff’s department has four openings at this time.

Technology

Looking back, Hespen can see how technology has changed. The entire department only had two radar units when he started in 1987.

Now, every vehicle is a mobile office with in-car cameras and computers.

Whereas deputies once gave out hand-written citations, they now scan driver’s licenses and registrations and print out citations in their vehicles to give to motorists.

Family

Hespen said he’ll miss the people with whom he’s worked.

“I’ve worked with some really great people,” he said.

He notes something else.

“Law enforcement, over the last few years, has caught a bad rap and so it’s not a real popular profession right now,” he said. “But I think through it all, the deputies in this department have held their heads high and continued to do their job and not allowed a lot of outside influences to affect how they do their job.”

Hespen appreciates his family.

“You can’t have what I consider to be a successful 35-year career in law enforcement without family support and I’m very fortunate that my wife and two daughters have been there to support me throughout my entire career,” he said.

The Hespens enjoy camping and going out to eat with their daughters Jill Hespen and her husband, Steve, and daughter Mechelle Hespen. The Hespens like going to Marco Island and Sanibel, Florida.

He’s enjoyed his career.

“I’ve always said you’ll never find a better job in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a career that I’m very glad I chose.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.