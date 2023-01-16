Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies issue 63 citations during special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

Dodge County and other agencies across Nebraska participated in this initiative, which ran from Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023.

The sheriff’s office provided 12 deputies working a total of 88 overtime hours.

The following traffic enforcement statistics will be provided to the State of Nebraska: 16 citations for speeding, 2 citations for reckless driving, 11 arrests for DUI-alcohol, 15 fugitives apprehended, 5 citations for open container, 2 citations for minor in possession of alcohol, 1 citation for use of a handheld wireless communication device, 63 total citations, and 122 total vehicles contacted.