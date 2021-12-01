 Skip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff's Office announces special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” mobilization.

Agencies from across the State of Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

During this grant period, 17 Dodge County deputies worked a total of 167 overtime hours.

The statistics for this grant period are as follows: 16 citations for speeding; 1 citation for reckless driving; 7 arrests for DWI; 2 fugitives apprehended; 11 felony arrests; 11 citations for open alcohol container; 3 citations for minor in possession; 4 seat belt citations; 55 total citations; 118 total vehicles contacted.

Public safety
