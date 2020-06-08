Dodge County Sheriff's Office announces special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization.
Agencies across Nebraska participated in this initiative. The grant period was from May 18 through May 31.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided 15 deputies who worked a total of 178 overtime hours.
The statistics for this grant period are as follows: speeding citations, 18; DWI arrests, 10; DUI-drugs arrest, 1; felony arrests, 2; fugitives apprehended, 10; open alcohol container, 1; minor in possession of alcohol, 5; total citations, 50; total vehicles contacted, 172.
